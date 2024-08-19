Entertainment Report
Deadpool and Wolverine Break Records, Taylor Swift Dominates Billboard, Bebe Rexha Faces Airline Controversy
Disney's Deadpool and Wolverine has shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film since Joker (2019), earning over $1 billion globally. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's reign on the Billboard 200 continues, tying Carol King's Tapestry with 115 weeks at the top. On a somber note, singer Bebe Rexha shared her experience of alleged mistreatment by a Lufthansa security agent, sparking an internal review by the airline.
August 19, 2024
