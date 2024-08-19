Doctor Warns Seniors About the Risks of Common Medications

Dr. Elizabeth Landsberg, author and founder of Doctor Liz Jerry, highlights the dangers some common medications pose to seniors. Drugs like ibuprofen and Naproxen, often used for pain relief, can increase risks of heart attacks, kidney damage, and dementia in older adults when used long-term. Cough syrups can cause sedation, leading to serious complications like pneumonia. Additionally Fentanyl patches though effective for pain management, may be too potent for seniors, posing risks of respiratory arrest. Dr. Landsberg also cautions against the use of Prozac in seniors due to its long-lasting effects and potential side effects.