Severe Flooding in Connecticut Causes Road Damage, One Dead, One Missing
Heavy rain and flooding struck parts of Connecticut yesterday, leading to significant damage to roads and property. In Oxford, the overflow of a river caused extensive damage to Route 67. Tragically, one person has died and another is missing after their car stalled and they were swept away while attempting to escape. Over 10 inches of rain fell in some areas on Sunday, and at least six bridges in the town are reported damaged.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
