GM Cuts Over 1,000 Jobs in Software Division to Streamline Operations
General Motors is laying off more than 1,000 salaried employees in its software and services division as part of a move to streamline operations. While GM has not disclosed the exact number, sources have confirmed the figure to CNBC. These job cuts account for approximately 1.3% of the company's global salaried workforce as of July. Despite this, GM reported its strongest quarterly sales since Q4 2020.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
