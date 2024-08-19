Know Before You Go: Major Construction Projects Across the Coachella Valley This Week

In this week's Know Before You Go, we highlight ongoing construction projects to help you avoid traffic headaches. Key areas include La Quinta, where the Jefferson Street sewer line project and median landscape restoration are underway, and Palm Springs, with roadwork on East Palm Canyon Road and Farrell Drive. Rancho Mirage's Bob Hope Drive is also affected by a new sewer line installation. With school starting, it's more important than ever to stay alert and drive safely.