News

ALERT

CA, US & World

Marine Scientists Discover "Shark Slumber Party" in Australian Waters

While surveying Australia's Beagle Marine Park, marine scientists aboard a research vessel stumbled upon a surprising discovery—a large group of sleeping Port Jackson sharks, seemingly all female. The team speculates the area might be a rest stop before the sharks continue their journey. Just as the saying goes, don't wake a sleeping bear—or in this case, a shark!

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 19, 2024

marine scienceAustraliaBeagle Marine ParkPort Jackson sharksshark slumber partyresearch discovery
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...