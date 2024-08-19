CA, US & World
Marine Scientists Discover "Shark Slumber Party" in Australian Waters
While surveying Australia's Beagle Marine Park, marine scientists aboard a research vessel stumbled upon a surprising discovery—a large group of sleeping Port Jackson sharks, seemingly all female. The team speculates the area might be a rest stop before the sharks continue their journey. Just as the saying goes, don't wake a sleeping bear—or in this case, a shark!
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
marine scienceAustraliaBeagle Marine ParkPort Jackson sharksshark slumber partyresearch discovery
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...