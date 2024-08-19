Phil Donahue, Dies at 88

Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue has died at the age of 88 after a long illness. Donahue, who passed away at home surrounded by family, revolutionized daytime television with his show that addressed controversial issues and engaged live audiences. Beginning his career as a news anchor in Ohio, he gained prominence with the Phil Donahue Show, which tackled topics like women's rights and social issues. Despite his influence on later talk show hosts, his show ended in 1996 due to declining ratings. In his later years, Donahue worked as a political commentator and produced the anti-war documentary "Body of War."