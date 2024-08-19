CA, US & World
Phoenix Zoo Captures Rare Ocelot Sighting After 50 Years
Phoenix Zoo officials were astonished to discover footage from a mountain trail camera showing the area's first Ocelot sighting in 50 years. Ocelots, endangered wild cats native to the U.S., are slightly larger than house cats. The rare sighting has sparked excitement and curiosity about their elusive presence in the region.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
