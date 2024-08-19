Republican-Led Impeachment Inquiry Report Accuses Biden of Corruption

A report from a Republican-led committee on the impeachment inquiry into President Biden accuses him of corruption but does not formally recommend moving forward with impeachment. The report reiterates previous unsupported claims that Biden engaged in a conspiracy to use his office for personal financial gain. These allegations were previously investigated by Special Counsel Robert H, who chose not to pursue charges. The report leaves the decision to the House, but it is anticipated that the Democratic-controlled Senate would not advance any impeachment proceedings.