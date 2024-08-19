Richard Blais Previews New Restaurant Kestrel at Indian Wells Golf Resort on Desert Living

On today's episode of Desert Living, Richard Blais, the renowned chef and entrepreneur, is featured at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, where he discusses his upcoming restaurant, Kestrel, set to open this fall. Blaze, known for his distinctive culinary style and TV presence, explains his connection to Indian Wells and shares the inspiration behind Kestrel's name and concept. He highlights a special dish, a fusion of spicy tuna and crispy potato, and introduces a unique mango "egg" for added surprise. Blais expresses excitement about integrating into the local community and invites viewers to experience his new restaurant.