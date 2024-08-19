Local & Community
Successful Adoption Event Sees 139 Animals Find New Homes at Palm Springs Shelter
This weekend, 139 animals were adopted from the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, thanks to a collaborative effort involving, NBC Palm Springs, and Silvercrest, which covered the pet fees. The event was particularly successful in finding homes for older cats, often harder to place. The community's support and participation made the adoption drive a significant success.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 19, 2024
