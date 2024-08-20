News

ALERT

The Roggin Report

Controversies and Community Updates: Indian Wells Election Lawsuit, CV Link Progress, and Rising COVID Cases

In Indian Wells, Ty Peabody and Doug Hanson are suing to stay on the ballot after a city ruling disqualified them based on Measure J. Meanwhile, the $100 million CV Link project is moving closer to completion, sparking debate over its value. Additionally, Dr. Shuba Kerkar discusses the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, noting that the current strain is more infectious but less lethal.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 20, 2024

Indian Wells electionTy PeabodyDoug HansonCV LinkCoachella ValleyCOVID19 surgeDesert Regional Medical Centercommunity updates
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...