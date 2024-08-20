The Roggin Report
Controversies and Community Updates: Indian Wells Election Lawsuit, CV Link Progress, and Rising COVID Cases
In Indian Wells, Ty Peabody and Doug Hanson are suing to stay on the ballot after a city ruling disqualified them based on Measure J. Meanwhile, the $100 million CV Link project is moving closer to completion, sparking debate over its value. Additionally, Dr. Shuba Kerkar discusses the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, noting that the current strain is more infectious but less lethal.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2024
Indian Wells electionTy PeabodyDoug HansonCV LinkCoachella ValleyCOVID19 surgeDesert Regional Medical Centercommunity updates
