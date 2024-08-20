Desert Air Music Festival to return to Palm Springs in November

Concert promoter Goldenvoice says the Desert Air Festival will be held at the Palm Springs Air Museum and the Palm Springs Surf Club in November. The concert will feature a mix of e-d-m deejays and producers with the headliners being Kaytranada and Jamie XX. The two day concert takes place during the day at the surf club, with night time performances at the air museum. Tickets go on sale this Friday. More information is available at desertairfest.com.