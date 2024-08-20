Disney Reverses Stance in Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Arbitration Waived

Disney Parks and Resorts is allowing a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed in court, despite previously arguing that the matter should be resolved through arbitration. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Paola’s wife, alleges that she died from an allergic reaction after dining at a Disney resort restaurant. Disney is now waiving its arbitration rights and aims to expedite a resolution for Paola, who is seeking $50,000 in damages under Florida's wrongful death law.