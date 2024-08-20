Desert Living Now
Drew Scott Upgrades to Solar Power with Sunrun on Desert Living
On today’s Desert Living, Drew Scott of Property Brothers showcases his historic LA home’s new solar and battery system, installed with Sunrun's help. Scott explains how combining solar and battery technology offers energy independence and peace of mind. Sunrun CEO Mary Powell discusses the growing demand for clean energy solutions and offers six months of free service for new customers.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2024
