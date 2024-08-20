Highs Near Record as Rancho Mirage Faces Intense Heat

Rancho Mirage reached a scorching 114°F today, just shy of the 117°F record set in 1969. Temperatures across the Coachella Valley remain high, with Palm Desert at 108°F. A low-pressure system moving in later this week will bring cooler temperatures and dry out conditions, but dangerous winds up to 40 mph are expected on Thursday and Friday. The seven-day forecast shows a gradual cooling trend, with highs dipping to 100°F by Saturday.