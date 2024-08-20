Local & Community
One Year After Tropical Storm Hillary: Coachella Valley Residents Still Struggling with Flooding
A year after Tropical Storm Hillary devastated the Coachella Valley, leaving over $100 million in damages, residents like Daphne D and Denise KDA in Palm Desert are still grappling with the aftermath. Despite efforts to prevent flooding, persistent leaks continue to affect their apartments, worsening with each storm. Residents are seeking help to address ongoing water damage and prevent future issues, a problem rooted in last year's storm.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2024
