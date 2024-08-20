Palm Springs Near Record Heat, Cooler Temperatures Expected by Weekend

Palm Springs came close to tying a record high yesterday, reaching 114°F, just one degree shy of the 1928 record. Highs today will range between 112°F to 116°F, with mostly sunny skies and some late-day clouds over the mountains. While there's a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the mountains by Wednesday, most of the Coachella Valley will stay dry. Temperatures will gradually cool, with highs dropping to around 100°F by Friday and Saturday as drier air moves into the region.