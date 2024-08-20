President Biden Passes Torch to Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention

In a historic night at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, President Joe Biden officially passed the torch to Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee for the 2024 election. The event was marked by Biden's emotional entrance, a four-minute standing ovation, and his praise for Harris's integrity and toughness. Despite recent pressures within the party, Biden received tributes from key Democratic figures, while Harris's nomination energized young voters. The convention maintained unity despite outside protests against the war in Gaza.