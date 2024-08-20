Entertainment Report
Taylor Swift Targeted by Trump with AI-Generated Images; Desert Air Festival Returns to Palm Springs
Taylor Swift became the subject of fake AI-generated images posted by former President Trump on his Truth Social account, falsely suggesting her support for him. Meanwhile, the Desert Air Festival, featuring top EDM artists, is set to return to Palm Springs in November at the Air Museum and Surf Club. Tickets go on sale this Friday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2024
Taylor SwiftDonald TrumpAI imagesDesert Air FestivalPalm SpringsEDMtickets
