The Agua Caliente Casino Sports Desk with Tim O'Brien

The Firebirds front office is back in the saddle today. The team is building out its roster ahead of camp next month. Damien Giroux has been signed for the 2024-2025 season. Giroux joins the team with 179 career games played in the American Hockey League, with 17 goals and 40 assists. The Friday night lights will shine bright later this week over the Coachella Valley. Use #CVFNL to send videos of the game you're at, and we'll share your videos on the show. Join us Friday nights beginning August 23 at 11:15 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs. Our game of the week this week is Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley. The Big Ten Conference will continue its partnership with NBC this fall. The latest additions to the conference (USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington) will gain attention here on the west coast. Week one begins Saturday, August 31 with Michigan and Fresno State. Finally, the men's tennis world number one, Jannik Sinner, has received an anti-doping sanction after testing positive twice for a banned substance. Sinner will avoid a suspension and/or years of ineligibility but has been stripped of his ranking points and prize money. Sinner also has been stripped of his results at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in March.