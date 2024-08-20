CA, US & World
World's Oldest Person, Maria Brand, Dies at 117
Maria Brand, the world's oldest person, has died at 117. Born in San Francisco in 1907 and later living in Spain, Brand's family confirmed her passing via social media. Her social media account, "Super Catalan Grandma," humorously described her as "old, very old but not an idiot." The title of the oldest living person now goes to Tamiko AUA of Japan, who is 116.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 20, 2024
