Beyoncé Launches Whiskey Line "SirDavis".

Beyonce has entered the liquor industry with a new whiskey line called Sir Davis, named after her great-grandfather Davis and her son Sir. The whiskey is a collaboration with Moët Hennessy and celebrated master distiller Bill Leinen. Beyoncé joins other celebrities in the liquor business, following figures like Snoop Dogg with Indigo Gin, Justin Timberlake with Sauza 901, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with Teremana Tequila.