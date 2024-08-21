Eli Lilly's Weight Loss Drug Shows 94% Reduction in Diabetes Risk in Major Study

Eli Lilly's weight loss drug, featuring the chemical Tirzepatide, has demonstrated a significant decrease in the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, according to the longest completed trial of the medication. The study, which involved over 1,000 patients receiving weekly injections, revealed a 94% reduction in diabetes risk compared to a placebo over 176 weeks. The drug is typically used for weight loss, while a similar medication, Monjaro, is prescribed for diabetes management.