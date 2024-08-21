CA, US & World
Great New York State Fair's Butter Sculpture
The 56th annual American Dairy Association Northeast Butter Sculpture at the Great New York State Fair features a sustainability theme: "Dairy. Good for you. Good for the planet." Unveiled on Tuesday, the sculpture highlights the environmental efforts of dairy farmers, such as planting trees and improving water quality. Made from 800 pounds of butter, the sculpture will be recycled into renewable energy using a methane digester after the fair.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 21, 2024
