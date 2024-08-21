Lawsuit Filed Against Riverside County Animal Services in 'Suffering in Silence' Investigation

In Mary Strong's ongoing investigation, "Suffering in Silence," the fight for justice reaches a critical point. A special report reveals that four dedicated residents have filed a lawsuit against Riverside County Animal Services, demanding accountability and reform. They are calling for the removal of Director Erin Gettis, an end to the killing of adoptable animals, and a thorough audit of the county’s shelter practices. This marks a turning point in the battle to give a voice to the voiceless. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.