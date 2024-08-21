Lawsuit Filed Against Riverside County Animal Shelters Over Negligence and Inhumane Conditions

Residents of Riverside County have filed a lawsuit against the county animal shelters, alleging negligence and failure to meet humane standards. The lawsuit, led by attorney Dan Bolton, calls for the removal of Animal Services Director Aaron Geddes and a forensic audit of the $39 million animal services budget. The plaintiffs accuse the shelters of not implementing no-kill policies and failing to adhere to the Hayden Act, which mandates reducing animal euthanasia. The case includes disturbing evidence of poor conditions and mistreatment. The Walter Clark Legal Group is handling the case pro bono, aiming to enforce legal compliance and prompt reform.