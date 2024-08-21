Local & Community
Palm Springs to hold meetings about downtown parking
The city of Palm Springs wants your input on downtown parking. City staff is holding two meetings virtually on September 9th and 12th. There will also be an in-person meeting at the council chambers on September 10th. The city says the purpose of the meeting is to gather community input and suggestions on how to improve parking throughout the area.
August 21, 2024
