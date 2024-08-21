Relieve Aches and Pains with Expert Tips from Starkey Sowers on Wellness Wednesday

On this Wellness Wednesday, Starkey Sowers from Clark’s Nutrition shares effective strategies to alleviate those nagging aches and pains. Discover the benefits of glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health, explore the natural power of bone broth and curcumin, and learn about the effectiveness of topical treatments like Tiger Balm. From nutritional supplements to anti-inflammatory remedies, Sowers provides insights to help maintain joint comfort and support an active lifestyle.