Local & Community
Residents File Lawsuit Against Riverside County Over Animal Shelter Negligence
Local residents, represented by the Walter Clark Legal Group, have filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against Riverside County, accusing the county of failing to meet humane standards of care in its animal shelters. The lawsuit demands adherence to the Hayden Act, which protects shelter animals, and calls for the removal of Animal Services Director Erin Gettis. The suit highlights disturbing conditions in the shelters and the unnecessary euthanasia of adoptable animals. Riverside County has 30 days to respond.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 21, 2024
Riverside Countyanimal shelter lawsuitWalter Clark Legal GroupHayden ActErin Gettisanimal welfareCoachella ValleyRancho Mirage
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...