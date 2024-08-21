Residents File Lawsuit Against Riverside County Over Animal Shelter Negligence

Local residents, represented by the Walter Clark Legal Group, have filed a lawsuit in California Superior Court against Riverside County, accusing the county of failing to meet humane standards of care in its animal shelters. The lawsuit demands adherence to the Hayden Act, which protects shelter animals, and calls for the removal of Animal Services Director Erin Gettis. The suit highlights disturbing conditions in the shelters and the unnecessary euthanasia of adoptable animals. Riverside County has 30 days to respond.