Riverside County Sued Over Alleged Negligence in Animal Shelter Operations Amid "Suffering in Silence" Investigation

As part of Mary Strong's ongoing investigation titled "Suffering in Silence," a lawsuit has been filed against Riverside County by local residents alleging negligence in the management of county animal shelters. The Walter Clark Legal Group in Rancho Mirage filed the suit, claiming the county has failed to comply with the Hayden Act, a California law designed to protect shelter animals. The lawsuit calls for the removal of Animal Services Director Erin Gettis and demands a forensic audit of the animal services budget and data records, questioning the allocation of the department's $39 million budget. Attorney Dan Bolton highlighted that over 24,000 dogs and cats have been euthanized in the past two years, many of which were reportedly adoptable. The suit also cites instances of poor living conditions for animals within the shelters. Riverside County has 30 days to respond to these allegations, and officials have yet to provide an official statement.