Week 0 schedule and the NBC Palm Springs Game of the Week

The Friday night lights will shine bright over the Coachella Valley later this week and you can be a part of the show! Use #CVFNL and send videos via social media from the game you're at and we'll run it on Friday nights at 11:15 p.m. on NBC Palm Springs. Our game of the week is Xavier Prep at Coachella Valley. Kickoff is Friday, August 23 at 7 p.m. Friday, August 23: Palm Springs at Segerstrom Palm Desert at Brawley Shadow Hills at Indio Rancho Mirage at Farrington (Honolulu, HI) Rubidoux at Desert Hot Springs Cathedral City at Indian Springs Desert Mirage at Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Calipatria at Desert Christian Academy Nuview Bridge at Desert Chapel Saturday, August 24: Yucca Valley at Arrowhead Christian (at Redlands)