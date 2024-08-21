Your Health Today
WHO Clarifies Mpox Strain is Not a New Pandemic Threat
The World Health Organization (WHO) stated on Tuesday that the new strain of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is not a new pandemic threat. Although further research is needed, WHO’s European director assured that the current measures to control its spread are effective. This strain, which was declared a global health emergency last week, has now been identified in Sweden, the first case outside Africa, contracted during travel to an affected region.
August 21, 2024
