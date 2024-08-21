NOW

Your SoCal "Wednesday Morning" Weather Briefing!

The Coachella Valley will see lots of sunshine today while surrounded by perimeter mountain clouds with humid conditions and close to normal high temperatures. Valley highs and dew points begin to back-off beginning tomorrow. Although humidity will drop on the West side of the Valley, surface moisture levels will remain somewhat elevated on the Southeast end on Thursday. When that high for Palm Springs slips to 100° on Saturday, it will be the city's 'coolest' day since June 17th. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 21, 2024

