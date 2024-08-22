An NBC Palm Springs Tropical Update!

While the North Atlantic is currently quiet, we're tracking three systems in the Northeast Pacific. • Gilma: This large, well-formed, symmetrical cyclone has a brief opportunity of elevating its current Cat-3 status to a Cat-4 Hurricane later today before it begins quickly weakening over cooler sea surface temperatures • Tropical Wave #1: This disturbance has a chance of becoming a Tropical Depression very soon and possibly Tropical Storm Hector as it heads toward Hawaii • Tropical Wave #2: This system has a very good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Ileana on Monday, a strengthening Hurricane by Tuesday Both Gilma and Tropical Storm #1 have a good chance of bringing wind and rain to the Hawaiian Islands. See images for details. Stay tuned! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings