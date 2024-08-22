Funk Away: The Odor Eliminator Taking the Nation by Storm

On today's "Days of Living," Scott Wood, a key marketer behind Funk Away, discusses how the brand's odor-eliminating products are gaining popularity across the country. With a range of products from sprays to automotive gels, Funk Away is designed to tackle odors from smoking, sports, and pets. The brand has partnered with various sports and entertainment figures, and its products are available nationwide at major retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Lowe's.