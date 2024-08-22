Local & Community
One Year After Tropical Storm Hilary, Recovery Efforts Continue for Local Business
A year after Tropical Storm Hilary, recovery is still ongoing for businesses in the Coachella Valley. Desert Promotional Embroidery in Cathedral City, heavily damaged by the storm, has undergone extensive repairs but is not yet fully operational. Manager Somu Desai highlights the community's support during the rebuilding process, though necessary machinery is still being restored. Desai hopes for better flood management in the future to prevent similar disasters.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 22, 2024
