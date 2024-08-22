Local & Community
Palm Springs Seeks Community Input on Downtown Parking, BLM on Proposed Solar Project
The City of Palm Springs is holding virtual meetings on September 9th and 12th, with an in-person meeting on September 10th, to gather community input on downtown parking. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Land Management is inviting public comments on a proposed solar project near Desert Center, which could generate up to 400 megawatts of solar energy. The comment period for the solar project ends on September 20th.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 22, 2024
