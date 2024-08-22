Local & Community
PSUSD Foundation donates new shoes to local students
A shoe giveaway today aims to help palm springs unified students as they start the new school year. A large percentage of students in the district qualify as socioeconomically disadvantaged. For many, it can be difficult to buy essentials like shoes. That's why the foundation for PSUSD handed out hundreds of pairs of shoes to help students in need. And students are already enjoying their new kicks.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 22, 2024
