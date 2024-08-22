University of Idaho Dedicates Healing Garden to Honor Slain Students

The University of Idaho community gathered for an emotional ceremony to dedicate a healing garden and memorial for the four students who were tragically stabbed to death in November 2022. Families and friends of the victims—Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle—returned to campus to honor their loved ones and share memories. As the trial of the accused, Bryan Kohberger, approaches, the families remain committed to seeking justice.