Your SoCal "Thursday Morning" Weather Briefing!

Like yesterday, the Coachella Valley will be under all sunshine today with relatively low dew points. High temperatures will peak just above 110° this afternoon. Aside from a few clouds late-in-the-day, the Valley will see sunny skies with slightly higher humidity on Friday. We'll experience near-normal highs around 110° under lots of sunshine for both days this weekend while being surrounded by perimeter mountains clouds. Heads-Up: Humidity levels will move into the 60s by the middle of next week.