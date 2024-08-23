Suffering in Silence
Lawsuit Filed Against Riverside County Attorneys and Plaintiffs Speak Out Against Riverside County Animal Shelters (AUG 23 Update)
The Walter Clark Legal Group held a press conference in Rancho Mirage, officially announcing a lawsuit against Riverside County to stop the euthanasia of adoptable animals in its shelters. Attorneys and plaintiffs, accompanied by their rescue animals, expressed their commitment to change, hoping the case will lead to a no-kill policy. A status conference is scheduled for next month.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
Riverside Countylawsuitanimal shelterseuthanasiaWalter Clark Legal Grouprescue animalsno-kill shelterpress conferenceMary StrongRiverside County Animal Services LawsuitRiverside County Animal Shelter Lawsuit
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...