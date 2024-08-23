Local & Community
Bee Activity Closes Portions of Joshua Tree National Park
A section of Joshua Tree National Park, including the Cottonwood Visitor Center, parking area, restrooms, and campgrounds, is closed due to bee activity. Park officials hope the closure will reduce the bees' water sources, encouraging them to leave. Reopening updates will be provided.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
