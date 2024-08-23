CA, US & World
Body of Final Missing Person from Sicilian Yacht Tragedy Found
Italian rescuers have located the body of the final missing person from the yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily. The body, detected by the coast guard, is believed to be Hannah Lynch, the 18-year-old daughter of British tech magnate Mike Lynch. The yacht sank after being hit by a water spout during a storm. Mike Lynch’s body was recovered on Thursday; his wife survived the incident.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
Sicilian yacht sinkingHannah LynchMike Lynchwater spoutcoast guardrescueyacht tragedysurvivors
