College of the Desert Introduces AI Chatbot to Enhance Student Support

Today marked the welcome day for hundreds of College of the Desert students, who were introduced to a groundbreaking AI chatbot named Roadrunner Rodney. This innovative tool aims to streamline access to academic resources and mental health support, enhancing student retention and engagement. The chatbot sends important alerts and resources via text messages, allowing students to respond and receive tailored assistance. Whether struggling with academics or experiencing a mental health crisis, students can now get immediate help, making the educational experience more efficient and supportive. College officials urge students to update their contact information to fully benefit from this new platform.