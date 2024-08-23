Weather
Cooler Temperatures and Gusty Winds Ahead for Coachella Valley
Palm Springs will see cooler temperatures this weekend, with highs around 101-103°F. A disturbance to the north will bring gusty winds in certain areas but no significant rainfall. Relative humidity will remain low, but expect increased humidity by mid-next week. Clear skies and dry air will prevail, with temperatures rising again by Tuesday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
