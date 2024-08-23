NOW

Halliburton Hit by Cyber Attack, Takes Systems Offline to Protect Data

Halliburton, one of the world's largest oil service companies, has confirmed it was hit by a cyber attack, forcing the company to take its systems offline. The company revealed in a filing that it became aware of unauthorized access to some of its systems on Wednesday. In response, Halliburton activated its cyber response plan, took certain systems offline to protect them, and notified law enforcement. While the identity of the hackers and any potential ransom demands remain undisclosed, the incident underscores the critical role Halliburton plays in maintaining the supply of oil and natural gas.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 23, 2024

