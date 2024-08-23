Investigation Reveals Palm Springs Council Member Chrissy Holstege May Not Reside in Her District

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin is investigating Palm Springs City Council member Chrissy Holstege for allegedly not living in the District 4 she represents. Evidence suggests she may reside in District 3, with her District 4 residence listed as an Airbnb rental since 2022. The city attorney will review the situation to determine next steps. Holstege's spokesperson has called for the matter to be referred to the California Attorney General.