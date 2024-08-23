CA, US & World
Missing New York Boy Found Safe on Rooftop
A missing boy in New York was found safe on a rooftop Thursday morning after he failed to arrive at school. A local news helicopter, led by photojournalist Dan Rice, spotted the boy and notified police, who safely reunited him with his parents. Neighbors expressed relief, and the news crew felt gratified to assist in the rescue.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
New Yorkmissing boyfound saferooftoplocal news helicopterpoliceDan Ricerescuereunited with parents
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...