Opposition Grows Against California Senate Bill 94
Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and State Senator Kelly Seyarto joined a group in Sacramento to oppose Senate Bill 94. The bill would allow early release for certain life-sentenced inmates if mitigating circumstances are proven. Bianco emphasized that the bill doesn't concern low-risk offenders and stressed the importance of a justice system that protects Californians.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 23, 2024
